Italy: Måneskin’s American TV debut on The Tonight Show

The 2021 Italian Eurovision champs, Måneskin, flew across the pond to the USA, where they graced the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is broadcast live on American channel NBC. The 2021 Eurovision ewinners Maneskin got the chance to meet up with Jimmy Fallon and perform 2 songs on the epic show. They got to meet American actress Drew Barrymore during the show.

Måneskin performed Beggin’ and Mammamia live on The Tonight Show treating the American with a charismatic and energetic perfrmance.

Beggin’

Mammamia

Award nominations and Rolling Stones opening act

The Italian rock band have been nominated at the 2021 American Music Awards in the Favourite Trending Song category with their song Beggin‘. They will be also opening the forthcoming Rolling Stones Concert in Las Vegas on November 6th.

As if this was not enough, Maneskin have also been nominated for not one but three MTV EMA 2021 Awards: Best Italian Act, Best Rock and Best Group. The MTV EMA 2021 are scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary on November 14th.

Maneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Ziti i Buoni’ last May and have gone places since their epic victory, gaining much fame, name and recogntion throughout the globe.

Source: NBC

Cover Photo Credit: NBC/The Tonight Show