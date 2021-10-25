RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates for the forthcoming 2022 Icelandic national selection- Söngvakeppnin.

Söngvakeppnin 2022 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final). The shows will be held on the following dates:

19/02/2022- Söngvakeppnin Semi-final #1

26/02/2022- Söngvakeppnin Semi-final #2

05/03/2022- Söngvakeppnin Grand Final

A total of 10 acts are set to compete in the competition.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ 10 Years’, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.

