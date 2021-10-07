Latvia: LTV opens song submission window for Supernova 2022

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has opened the submission window for Supernova 2022.

Latvia will be once again selecting its Eurovision entry and act via Supernova, as has been the case in recent years. Artists and composers wishing to submit a song in the Latvian national selection can so do from today. The song submission window will be open from 7 October- 7 December.

LTV has also published the rules and regulations for Supernova 2022. The winner of the competition will represent Latvia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. You can find the submission form for Supernova 2022 here.

The competition will be back after a year’s break as in 2021 Samanta Tina was selected internally to fly the Latvian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest as the 2020 Eurovision edition was cancellled.

Jana Semjonova (Director of LTV Programs Department) says:

After a long break, the competition “Supernova” returns to Latvian Television! Our main goal is to find the best song to perform at the grand Eurovision Song Contest in May 2022 in Italy. We are looking forward to the new performers and songwriters who still want to break into the Latvian popular music industry, as well as to the songs of already experienced and popular authors.

A special LTV jury will be responsible to evalute all the submitted entries and shortlist them. The Supernova shows will be broadcast on LTV in February.

LTV has stated that it reserves the right to invite artists and composers to partake in the competition.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising‘.