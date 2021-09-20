Azerbaijan: Ictimai confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Azerbaijan will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Azerbaijan joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition.

Ictimai will more than likely opt for an internal selection for Eurovision 2022 as has been the case in recent years. The Azerbaijani broadcaster will unveil further details on its Eurovision 2022 plan of action in due course.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 13 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2021 Efendi represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Mata Hari’.