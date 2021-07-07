Eurovision 2022: RAI kicks off Host City Bidding Process

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has kicked off the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process inviting cities to submit their applications in their quest to host the forthcoming Eurovision edition in Italy next year.

The potential Eurovision 2022 Host City has to comply with a series of requirements and regulations set by the European Broadcasting Union in order to host the event and has to contribute financially for the organization of the event.

RAI has released the tender for 2022 Eurovision Host City Bidding Process, cities wishing to host the event next year can apply for hosting the event from today 7 July until Monday 12 July midnight. They have to communicate their wish to RAI via the following email: [email protected]

Once the cities have applied, RAI, will send them the requirements book. Hereafter the cities which meet the requirements will be asked to prepare their respective bidding books in order to deliver them to RAI and the EBU.

The EBU and RAI will have the final word on the deliberation of the 2022 Eurovision Host City.

The 2022 Eurovision Host City must meet the following requirements set by the EBU:

The city should be in close proximity to an international airport with no more 90 minutes far from the city centre

The city should have circa 2,000 hotel rooms in the area close to the event.

An infrastructure (stadium/venue/centre) capable of hosting a large-scale live broadcast with the minimum requirements listed below.

The venue should be indoors with air-conditioning and have a well defined perimeter

The venue should have an audience capacity in the main hall of circa 8,000 – 10,000 spectators during the event (which corresponds to 70% of maximum capacity of that venue for regular concerts, taking into consideration the specific stage and production needs of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The venue should have a main hall with the capacity to house the set and all other requirements needed to produce a high level broadcast production (this includes good specifications of load capacity in the roof, clearance to low beams, easy load in access, etc)

The roof should be at least 18 meters high (in the venue) with a good loading capacity

The venue should have an ample space within easy access of the main hall to support additional production needs, such as: a Press Centre (to accomodate circa 1,000 journalists), Delegation Bubble, dressing rooms, artist facilities, staff facilities, hospitality, audience facilities etc.

The venue should be available exclusively for 6 weeks before the event, 2 weeks during the show (which will take place in May) and a week after the end of the event for dismantling.

Milan, Turin, Bologna or Rome?

A total of 12 cities have so far shown their interest in hosting the competition next year, but not all of them meet the requirements to host the event:

Milan

Turin

Rome

Bologna

Pesaro

Naples

Verona

Sanremo

Rimini

Reggio Emilia

Florence

Bari

Out of the above mentioned cities only four of them seem to meet the requirements:

Bologna

Rome

Milan

Turin

It seems Turin and Rome are heading into a two horse race and are the frontrunner in the host city bidding race. Turin has already started working on its bid and has the full fledged back up of its municipality. Rome, known globally as the eternal city, is Italy’s majestic capital and RAI’s main headquarters are located here.

It’s early days yet as all the interested cities have to prepare their respective bids in complinace with the EBU rules and regulations and include a substancial financial contribution in order to host the competition. Milan and Bologna are also keen to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon come may.

The cities will work on their bids and submit their books to the Italian broadcaster throughout the following weeks. The official announcement of the 2022 Eurovision Host City is expected by late summer.

The EBU and RAI are yet to confirm the dates of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: EBU/RAI/eurovision.tv/ ESCToday