Italy: Måneskin perform at Lotta på Liseberg in Gothenburg

The 2021 Italian Eurovision champions, Måneskin performed at Lotta på Liseberg in Gothenburg last weekend sending the audience into a frenzy with their powerful performance.

Måneskin are riding high on the road to success after their iconic Eurovision victory in Rotterdam. The Italian band travelled to Sweden last weekend where they graced the Lotta pa Liseberg stage and treated the audience with two of their songs: their Eurovision 2021 winning entry ‘Zitti in Buoni‘ and ‘ I wanna be your slave‘.

Lotta pa Liseberg is hosted by none other than Lotta Enberg (Sweden 1987) and broadcast on Swedish tv channel TV4.

Maneskin received the Gold Disc for their Eurovision entry for certifying gold in Sweden.

Maneskin in Eurovision

Maneskin stormed to victory at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam last May with their entry ‘Zitti i Buoni’.

Photo credit: Eurofestival News