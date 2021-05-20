Rotterdam Calling: The qualifiers of the second semi-final!

Rotterdam Calling

by Stratos Agadellis May 20, 2021 11:05 pm 67 views

Twenty-six finalists known! Moments before, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 threw its curtains, having sent 10 more acts to the Grand Final on Saturday evening! Let’s check them out!

Once again, a spectacular show was hosted at the Ahoy Arena by Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager.  A total of 17 countries participated in tonight’s semi-final, but there were only 10 tickets to the final. As usual, the lucky winners were announced by the presenters in a random order. These are:

  • Albania
  • Serbia
  • Bulgaria
  • Moldova
  • Portugal
  • Iceland
  • San Marino
  • Switzerland
  • Greece
  • Finland

That means that the contestants that have to stop their Eurovision 2021 journey here are: Estonia, Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Georgia, Latvia and Denmark.

Our 10 winners join the 16 countries (10 qualifiers from the first semi-final, the Big 5 and host country The Netherlands) that are already qualified to the final of Saturday. The line up for the Grand Final can be seen below:

# Country Artist Song title Pts Pos
- Israel Eden Alene Set Me Free - -
- Sweden Tusse A Million Voices - -
- Germany Jendrik I Don't Feel Hate - -
- San Marino Senhit Adrenalina - -
- The Netherlands Jeangu Macrooy The Birth Of A New Age - -
- Greece Stefania Last Dance - -
- Albania Anxhela Peristeri Karma - -
- Serbia Hurricane Loco Loco - -
- Cyprus Elena Tsagrinou El Diabolo - -
- Switzerland Gjon's Tears Tout l‘Univers - -
- Lithuania The Roop Discotheque - -
- Finland Blind Channel Dark Side - -
- Belgium Hooverphonic The Wrong Place - -
- Iceland Daði og Gagnamagnið 10 Years - -
- Norway TIX Fallen Angel - -
- Moldova Natalia Gordienko Sugar - -
- Russia Manizha Russian Woman - -
- Italy Måneskin Zitti e buoni - -
- Bulgaria Victoria Growing Up Is Getting Old - -
- Malta Destiny Je me casse - -
- France Barbara Pravi Voila - -
- Ukraine Go_A Shum - -
- Spain Blas Canto Voy A Quedarme - -
- United Kingdom James Newman Embers - -
- Azerbaijan Efendi Mata Hari - -
- Portugal The Black Mamba Love Is On My Side - -

Stay tuned on ESCToday for the running order of the Grand Final, which is due to be determined and revealed by the event’s producers. Let’s Open Up to the Grand Final!

Are you excited with the results?
Who will you be voting for in the Grand Final?

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts