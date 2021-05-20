Twenty-six finalists known! Moments before, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 threw its curtains, having sent 10 more acts to the Grand Final on Saturday evening! Let’s check them out!

Once again, a spectacular show was hosted at the Ahoy Arena by Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager. A total of 17 countries participated in tonight’s semi-final, but there were only 10 tickets to the final. As usual, the lucky winners were announced by the presenters in a random order. These are:

Albania

Serbia

Bulgaria

Moldova

Portugal

Iceland

San Marino

Switzerland

Greece

Finland

That means that the contestants that have to stop their Eurovision 2021 journey here are: Estonia, Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Georgia, Latvia and Denmark.

Our 10 winners join the 16 countries (10 qualifiers from the first semi-final, the Big 5 and host country The Netherlands) that are already qualified to the final of Saturday. The line up for the Grand Final can be seen below:

Stay tuned on ESCToday for the running order of the Grand Final, which is due to be determined and revealed by the event’s producers. Let’s Open Up to the Grand Final!

