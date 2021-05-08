Good morning Europe and good evening Australia, this is Rotterdam calling! After two years, the Eurovision Song Contest’s magic is ready to start again. We could not be more thrilled! The 65th Eurovision is here! The first delegation is about to take to the stage of Rotterdam Ahoy for the first time!

Today sees the first half of the first semi-final rehearse onstage, while the second half is scheduled for tomorrow 9 May.

The participating countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order, thus starting off with Lithuania. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 1 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Lithuania

First rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:30

Meet & greet: 11:55 – 12:15

02 | Slovenia

First rehearsal: 10:40 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55

03 | Russia

First rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:50

Meet & greet: 13:15 – 13:35

04 | Sweden

First rehearsal: 12:00 – 12:30

Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15

05 | Australia

First rehearsal: 13:40 – 14:10

Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55

06 | North Macedonia

First rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:50

Meet & greet: 16:15 – 16:35

07 | Ireland

First rehearsal: 15:00 – 15:30

Meet & greet: 16:55 – 17:15

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the first semi-final:

