ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 19th day, with the results from Romania!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

Following INFE Ukraine, today we’ll be staying in the neighbourhood of Eastern Europe, as we’ll be hearing from Romania.

Top 10 from INFE Romania

1 point goes to Russia

2 points go to Lithuania

3 points go to Azerbaijan

4 points go to Italy

5 points go to Cyprus

6 points go to Finland

7 points go to France

8 points go to Malta

10 points go to San Marino and…

12 points go to… Switzerland!

As we are approaching the end of the poll, it all seems that it will be very difficult for any other country to surpass Switzerland and make it to the top. Do we already have the winner?

The current scoreboard

Switzerland – 160 points

Malta – 111 points

San Marino – 109 points

France – 99 points

– 99 points Lithuania – 76 points

– 76 points Cyprus – 71 points

– 71 points Azerbaijan – 52 points

– 52 points Greece – 43 points

– 43 points Romania – 43 points

– 43 points Finland – 40 points

– 40 points Russia – 37 points

– 37 points Ukraine – 30 points

– 30 points Sweden – 25 points

– 25 points Bulgaria – 25 points

– 25 points Croatia – 21 points

– 21 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Italy – 21 points

– 21 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Serbia – 14 points

– 14 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Moldova – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 7 points

– 7 points Australia – 6 points

– 6 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!