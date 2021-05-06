ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 19th day, with the results from Romania!
Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?
Following INFE Ukraine, today we’ll be staying in the neighbourhood of Eastern Europe, as we’ll be hearing from Romania.
Top 10 from INFE Romania
1 point goes to Russia
2 points go to Lithuania
3 points go to Azerbaijan
4 points go to Italy
5 points go to Cyprus
6 points go to Finland
7 points go to France
8 points go to Malta
10 points go to San Marino and…
12 points go to… Switzerland!
As we are approaching the end of the poll, it all seems that it will be very difficult for any other country to surpass Switzerland and make it to the top. Do we already have the winner?
The current scoreboard
- Switzerland – 160 points
- Malta – 111 points
- San Marino – 109 points
- France – 99 points
- Lithuania – 76 points
- Cyprus – 71 points
- Azerbaijan – 52 points
- Greece – 43 points
- Romania – 43 points
- Finland – 40 points
- Russia – 37 points
- Ukraine – 30 points
- Sweden – 25 points
- Bulgaria – 25 points
- Croatia – 21 points
- Norway – 20 points
- Italy – 21 points
- Estonia – 15 points
- Denmark – 14 points
- Serbia – 14 points
- Albania – 11 points
- Moldova – 9 points
- Germany – 7 points
- Ireland – 7 points
- Australia – 6 points
- Slovenia – 6 points
- Poland – 6 points
- Israel – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Austria – 4 points
- Belgium – 3 points
- United Kingdom – 3 points
- Czech Republic – 2 points
- Spain – 1 point