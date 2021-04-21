ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 4th day, with the results from North Macedonia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling from Ireland to the Balkans, namely to North Macedonia! Let’s see how the INFE fan club of the country has voted!

Top 10 from INFE North Macedonia

1 point goes to Croatia

2 points go to Italy

3 points go to France

4 points go to Ireland

5 points go to Finland

6 points go to Switzerland

7 points go to Denmark

8 points go to… Norway

10 points go to… Greece and

12 points go to… Bulgaria!

Victoria is very happy to receive her first (12) points in the INFE Poll 2021. What’s your opinion on the Bulgarian entry?

Croatia, Ireland and Finland also get their first points and make it to our scoreboard, which can be seen below:

Switzerland – 36 points

– 36 points Greece – 30 points

– 30 points France – 17 points

– 17 points Lithuania – 16 points

– 16 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Romania – 12 points

– 12 points Bulgaria – 12 points

– 12 points Cyprus – 11 points

– 11 points Estonia – 10 points

– 10 points Ukraine – 10 points

– 10 points Norway – 9 points

– 9 points San Marino – 7 points

– 7 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Finland – 5 points

– 5 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 4 points

– 4 points Malta – 4 points

– 4 points Sweden – 3 points

– 3 points Italy – 3 points

– 3 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Croatia – 1 point

– 1 point Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!

Are you happy with today’s outcome?