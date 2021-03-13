Are you ready for the very last national final selection of the year? Melodifestivalen 2021 is about to throw its curtains tonight with its Grand Final!

A tough competition is going to determine the 60th Swedish Eurovision entry, which will battle it out for a record 7th victory this May in Rotterdam. Tonight’s show will be hosted in the capital city Stockholm, hosted by the event’s producer Christer Björkman, the Eurovision 2015 winner Måns Zelmerlöw and the Iranian-Swedish actress and singer Shima Niavarani.

12 acts will take to the stage; 8 of these entries qualified from the 4 semi-final evenings while the rest 4 were the winners of the Andra Chansen round, which took place last Saturday. The running order of tonight’s final is as follows (you may recall their semi-final performances by clicking on the respective link):

Unlike in the semi-finals and the Second Chance round, tonight’s outcome will be determined both by the public, as well as an international jury which will be consisting of members from Albania, France, Switzerland, Iceland, Israel, Cyprus, the United Kingdom and The Netherlands. Belarus was originally supposed to be part of the jury, however, SVT decided to replace it with the United Kingdom, due to the current situation in the country with regards to press freedom.

Due to the current situation in Belarus, Melodifestivalen has decided to replace Belarus as a jury group in the final. Instead, the UK will participate as one of the eight jury groups. https://t.co/7a6au7brW0 — Melodifestivalen (en) (@melfest_en) March 9, 2021

Both voting bodies will contribute equally to the formation of the eventual result.

How to watch

The Grand Final of Melodifesivalen 2021 starts at 20:00 CET and you may follow it via:

SVT 1

Live stream through svt.se

Sweden will compete in the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

Picture credit: Stina Stjernkvist / SVT