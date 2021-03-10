Kalispera, from Greece! It’s a wonderful Wednesday afternoon for many Eurofans, as the Greek national broadcaster ERT presents the country’s entry to this year’s contest, Last dance!

…This ain’t our last dance! So are the lyrics of the song with which the young singer Stefania will wave the Greek flag in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. An up-tenpo sound with 80s elements aspires to bring Greece back to its older Eurovision glories come May.

The 19-year-old artist who lives permanently in this year’s host country, the Netherlands, was internally chosen to represent the Balkan country in 2020 with the pop song Superg!rl. However, soon after the cancellation of the 2020 edition, ERT confirmed their entrant’s return in the 2021 event.

As with Superg!rl, Last dance is penned by the acclaimed composer Dimitris Kontopoulos, as well as the music group Arcade and the Swedish songwriter Sharon Vaughn. The song premiered on the broadcaster’s digital platform Ertflix and is already available on Spotify, iTunes, etc.

The music video

Stefania filmed the music video for Last dance in various locations around Athens, under the directing instructions of Kostas Karydas. You may watch the music video of the Greek entry here. The song will be fully released on Stefania’s official YouTube channel tonight at 21:00 CET.

According to ERT, the video employs elements from Greek mythology, such as the winged horse Pegasus and Atlas, one of the Titans, and interpreting them in a dreamy, but at the same time modern way. The song’s central message is “Every end always marks a new beginning”.

Meanwhile, Stefania’s rehearsals in Athens continue. The Greek team recently disclosed the names of the 4 male dancers who will accompany her on the stage in Rotterdam (Nikos Koukakis, Marcos Yiakoumoglou, Kostas Pavlopoulos and Giorgos Papadopoulos). Choreographer Fokas Evagelinos, who has oftentimes involved with Eurovision, will be responsible for what we can expect from Greece in Eurovision this May.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLnLzWShIbK/

About Stefania

Stefania (birth name Stefania Liberakakis), was born in 2002 in Utrecht, The Netherlands to a Greek family. She started singing when she was just 8 years old and rose to fame two years later when she participated on the Dutch The Voice Kids. She then also sang as part of the Dutch children’s choir Kinderen voor Kinderen.

Stefania is not unknown to the Eurovision world, as she has already participated in Junior Eurovision in 2016. That year she represented the Netherlands with the girl band Kisses, ending up in the 8th place of the scoreboard.

Having pursued a solo music career, her first single Stupid reasons was released in 2018 and reached the top at Kids Top 20. One year later, her single Wonder came out in March 2019 and became the soundtrack of the animated movie Wonder Park, for which Stefania voiced one of the characters. Stefania was initially going to represent Greece in Eurovision 2020 with the pop entry Superg!rl. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJxCINWp_j0