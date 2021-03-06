We believe in second chances and so do the Swedes, who annually hold a second chance round for eight Melodifestivalen competing acts! Tonight sees the Andra Chansen and penultimate show of this year’s event, one week before the Grand Final!

Although affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Melodifestivalen never disappoints. Tonight’s show will be hosted in (as every Saturday) Stockholm by the event’s producer Christer Björkman, accompanied by the British-Swedish singer Shirley Camp.

Tonight the 8 numbers which came 3rd and 4th in the four semi-finals, which will cross their swords in 4 duels, with only one winner. The winners will secure one of the four remaining spots among the 12 participants of the Grand Final.

The duels

The four duels were decided after the 4th semi-final by the show’s organizers.

Duel 1

Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila Lillasyster – Pretender

Duel 2

Frida Green – The silence Paul Rey – The missing piece

Duel 3

Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

Duel 4

Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts Efraim Leo – Best of me

The final line-up

As a result of the four semi-final rounds, the following eight acts are already qualified to the show and will battle it out next Saturday for the ticket to Rotterdam.

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

– Dandi dansa Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

– Tänker inte alls gå hem Anton Ewald – New religion

– New religion Dotter – Little tot

– Little tot Charlotte Perelli – Still young

– Still young Tusse – Voices

– Voices Eric Saade – Every minute

The Mamas – In the middle

Let’s see, who is going to join them tonight! Which ones do you prefer?

How to watch

The show will be airing from 20:00 CET. You can follow it via:

SVT1

Live webcast via svtplay.se

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

Second Chance – 6 March 2021

Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Sweden will be taking place at the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May. The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.