We are witnessing a fall of entries during these last days before the deadline for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Next up in line is Romania. The Eastern European country has revealed its cards for Rotterdam. Roxen will sing Amnesia!

We are heading East to Bucarest for yet another song reveal. As anticipated at the beginning of February, Romania will procede internally to select the song Roxen will sing in Rotterdam. The wait is over. Romanian national broadcaster TVR released today their entry for May. Let’s watch the official video here:

About Roxen

Larisa Roxana Giurgiu, also known as Roxen, was born in the year 2000 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Last year she was internally selected to represent her home country at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. A public selection attributed her the song Alcohol you among five entries performed live on national television. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to fly to the Netherlands due to the cancellation of the contest. TVR confirmed since the cancellation that Roxen will be given the opportunity to sing at the 2021 Eurovision, this time with an internally selected song, Amnesia.

The young singer will step on stage on Tuesday 18 May 2021 in the second half of the first semi final.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and has competed a total of 23 times since. They are yet to win the contest, reaching an all-time best result in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 (Paula Seling & Ovi), both times ranking third in the Grand Final.

In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.