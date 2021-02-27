Sweden: The results of the 4th semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021!

by Stratos Agadellis February 27, 2021 9:30 pm 54 views

Just a few minutes ago, the fourth and last semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 passed through history! We now know all participants of the second chance round, which is due to take place next Saturday, as well as 8 out of the 12 acts to compete in the final!

The show took place in Annexet of Stockholm and was hosted by Christer Björkman, this time joined by Per Andersson and Pernilla Wahlgren.

Tonight’s results

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:

  • Eric SaadeEvery minute
  • The MamasIn the middle

While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:

  • Efraim LeoBest of me
  • Clara KlingenströmBehöver inte dig idag

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:

  • Tess MerkelGood life – 5th place
  • LovadAllting är precis likadant
  • SannexAll inclusive

Line-ups for the Grand Final and Andra Chansen

As of now, the 8 already qualified acts to the Grand Final are:

  • Danny Saucedo  Dandi dansa
  • Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem
  • Anton Ewald – New religion
  • Dotter – Little tot
  • Charlotte Perelli Still young
  • Tusse – Voices
  • Eric SaadeEvery minute
  • The MamasIn the middle

While these are the 8 acts which will battle into duels next Saturday (Andra Chansen):

  • Paul ReyThe missing piece
  • LillasysterPretender
  • Frida GreenThe silence
  • Eva Rydberg & Ewa RoosRena rama ding dong
  • Alvaro EstrellaBaila Baila
  • Klara HammarströmBeat of broken hearts
  • Efraim LeoBest of me
  • Clara KlingenströmBehöver inte dig idag

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

  • Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021
  • Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021
  • Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
  • Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
  • Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
  • Grand Final – 13 March 2021

The Andra Chansen round of Melodifestivalen 2021 is scheduled to take place next Saturday 6 March. Are you happy with tonight’s results?

