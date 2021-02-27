Just a few minutes ago, the fourth and last semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 passed through history! We now know all participants of the second chance round, which is due to take place next Saturday, as well as 8 out of the 12 acts to compete in the final!

The show took place in Annexet of Stockholm and was hosted by Christer Björkman, this time joined by Per Andersson and Pernilla Wahlgren.

Tonight’s results

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:

Eric Saade – Every minute

The Mamas – In the middle



While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:

Efraim Leo – Best of me

Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:

Tess Merkel – Good life – 5th place



Lovad – Allting är precis likadant

Sannex – All inclusive

Line-ups for the Grand Final and Andra Chansen

As of now, the 8 already qualified acts to the Grand Final are:

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

Anton Ewald – New religion

Dotter – Little tot

Charlotte Perelli – Still young

Tusse – Voices

– Voices Eric Saade – Every minute

The Mamas – In the middle

While these are the 8 acts which will battle into duels next Saturday (Andra Chansen):

Paul Rey – The missing piece

Lillasyster – Pretender

Frida Green – The silence

Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong

Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila

Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts

– Beat of broken hearts Efraim Leo – Best of me

Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

The Andra Chansen round of Melodifestivalen 2021 is scheduled to take place next Saturday 6 March. Are you happy with tonight’s results?