Just a few minutes ago, the fourth and last semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2021 passed through history! We now know all participants of the second chance round, which is due to take place next Saturday, as well as 8 out of the 12 acts to compete in the final!
The show took place in Annexet of Stockholm and was hosted by Christer Björkman, this time joined by Per Andersson and Pernilla Wahlgren.
Tonight’s results
Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:
- Eric Saade – Every minute
- The Mamas – In the middle
While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:
- Efraim Leo – Best of me
- Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag
Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:
- Tess Merkel – Good life – 5th place
- Lovad – Allting är precis likadant
- Sannex – All inclusive
Line-ups for the Grand Final and Andra Chansen
As of now, the 8 already qualified acts to the Grand Final are:
- Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa
- Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem
- Anton Ewald – New religion
- Dotter – Little tot
- Charlotte Perelli – Still young
- Tusse – Voices
- Eric Saade – Every minute
- The Mamas – In the middle
While these are the 8 acts which will battle into duels next Saturday (Andra Chansen):
- Paul Rey – The missing piece
- Lillasyster – Pretender
- Frida Green – The silence
- Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong
- Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila
- Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts
- Efraim Leo – Best of me
- Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag
Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda
Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021 Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021 Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021 Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
- Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
- Grand Final – 13 March 2021
The Andra Chansen round of Melodifestivalen 2021 is scheduled to take place next Saturday 6 March. Are you happy with tonight’s results?