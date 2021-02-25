The Netherlands: AVROTROS sets the date Jeangu’s ESC entry premiere

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has set the date for the official premiere of Jeangu’s Eurovision 2021 entry.

Spread the word! The Netherlands will be premiering its Eurovision 2021 entry on 4 March. Jeangu Macrooy will be unveiling his Eurovision entry for Rotterdam next week, hence AVROTROS has organized a special event for the song reveal.

The event will be broadcast live on AVROTROS’ Official Youtube channel and Eurovision social media platforms at 19:00 CET on Thursday 4 March.

Besides the fact that everyone can view the live event, a small group of fans can be digitally present in the studio. By means of a Zoom connection and screens in the studio, a handful of fans can immediately give their first reaction to Jeangu; digital front row tickets! In addition, there will also be room for a number of fans to ask some questions in a Q&A with Jeangu.

If you would like to attend the virtual event and participate in the Q&A you can send in your request to the following email: J[email protected]

Jeangu Macrooy in Eurovision

The Netherlands’ ESC 2021 hopeful Jeangu Macrooy will perform #23 the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final on 22 May.

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, selected Jeangu via an internal selection in order to defend the Dutch colours at Eurovision 2020 on home soil, but the event was cancelled. Hereafter the Dutch broadcaster invited Jeangu to defend the Dutch colours at next year’s Eurovision edition.

Jeangu was set to perform his song ‘Grow’ at Eurovision 2020 this year in Rotterdam, he will be representing his homeland in the competition this year with a new song.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 in Lugano, and was one of the founder members of Europe’s favorite television show. The Dutch have won the competition five times: 1957, 1959, 1969 ,1975 and 2019.

The country has had the honor of hosting the event on four occasions: 1958, 1970, 1976, 1980 and is set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May in Rotterdam.

In 2019 the Dutch selected Duncan Laurence via an internal selection in order to fly the Dutch flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, with his epic entry Arcade. Duncan walked away with the coveted ESC Grand Prix, giving The Netherlands its 5th Eurovision victory.

Source: AVROTROS