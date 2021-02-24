Mamacita, tell me what to do… A few moments ago, one more Eurovision entry of the year was released. Having set the bar high once again, the Cypriots are happy to premiere El diablo, by Elena Tsagrinou!

“Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight…”

Last November the national broadcaster of the island, CyBC, announced the internal selection of the young pop singer Elena Tsagrinou for their representation this year in Rotterdam with the song El diablo, which was penned by a… devilishly strong writing team. Thomas Stengaard, Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Laurell Barker and Oxa, are highly acclaimed composers and lyricists who have all recorded remarkable collaborations in their assets.

The dynamic Cypriot entry El diablo was set to premiere today on CyBC’s TV show Happy Hour, accompanied by its music video. The video was filmed a few days ago in Athens, under the directing instructions of George Benioudakis, and features Elena joined by male dancers. Chali Jennings, who has been involved in other Eurovision participations several times in the past, has taken care of the choreography, while all featured costumes are accredited to the renowned fashion designer Celia Kritharioti.

Until Sunday 28 February, El diablo and its music video will only be available via the official website of Elena’s record label, Panik Records. On that day, the song will be unleashed on all music digital platforms and will premiere on YouTube at 18:00 CET.

Ladies and gentlemen, here you may enjoy Cyprus’ 37th Eurovision entry:

You can watch the video here.

Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest

Cyprus entered the Eurovision house in 1981 and has participated 36 times since. Although the country has not managed to take the trophy home, they achieved their best ever result in 2018, when Eleni Foureira performed Fuego and came 2nd with a total of 436 points overall. The Mediterranean island can look back at three more Top 5 placements and has been present in every Grand Final since 2015.

The island of Aphrodite will compete in the second half of the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021 on 18 May. The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Hosts for the three shows will be Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit, Chantal Janzen and the world famous YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (Nikkie Tutorials).

How much did you like El Diablo? Could Elena beat… Eleni and snatch the victory this year?