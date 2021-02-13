Good evening Zagreb! What a pleasant night in the Balkan capital. Dora 2021 offered us a pure Eurovision show. Fourteen acts battled for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. Only one could win: it’s Albina!

HRT did it all right. The Croatian national television put together a pleasant night to decide their representative to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May. The fourteen candidates for Dora 2021 were revealed last December by HRT.

They were:

1. Nina Kralić (Alkonost of Balkan) – Rijeka

2. Eric – Reci mi

3. Ella Orešković – Come This Way

4. Bernarda – Colors

5. Sandi Cenov – Kriv

6. ToMa – Ocean of Love

7. Filip Rudan – Blind

8. Beta Sudar – Ma zamisli

9. Cambi – Zaljubljen

10. Ashely i Bojan – Share the Love

11. Brigita Vuvo – Noći pijane

12. Mia Negotević – She’s Like Dream

13. Albina – Tick-Tock

14. Tony Cetinski i Kiki Rahimovski – Zapjevaj, sloboda je!

The night was hosted by Daniela Trbović, Barbara Kolar, Jelena Lešić and Doris Pinčić with a special interval act of Vesna Pisarovic (Croatia 2002).

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!

What a suspense! 10 minutes of televote gave the opportunity to all the Eurofans in Croatia to cast their vote for the favourite act. This has been combined with the jury vote.

First, the jury put the scoreboard as follows:

Albina – Tick-Tock – 78 Bernarda – Colors – 77 Nina Kralić (Alkonost of Balkan) – Rijeka – 68 Mia Negotević – She’s Like Dream – 67 Filip Rudan – Blind – 65 ToMa – Ocean of Love – 64 Cambi – Zaljubljen – 47 Tony Cetinski i Kiki Rahimovski – Zapjevaj, sloboda je! – 30 Eric – Reci mi – 29 Ella Orešković – Come This Way – 26 Ashely i Bojan – Share the Love – 9 Beta Sudar – Ma zamisli – 8 Brigita Vuvo – Noći pijane – 7 Sandi Cenov – Kriv – 5

Finally, the televote was added to the scoreboard and changed it as follows:

Albina – Tick-Tock – 198 Nina Kralić (Alkonost of Balkan) – Rijeka – 145 Mia Negotević – She’s Like Dream – 119 Filip Rudan – Blind – 118 Cambi – Zaljubljen – 118 ToMa – Ocean of Love – 103 Bernarda – Colors – 99 Tony Cetinski i Kiki Rahimovski – Zapjevaj, sloboda je! – 77 Ella Orešković – Come This Way – 52 Eric – Reci mi – 45 Ashely i Bojan – Share the Love – 43 Beta Sudar – Ma zamisli – 16 Brigita Vuvo – Noći pijane – 15 Sandi Cenov – Kriv – 12

Therefore, Albina with the entry Tick Tock will have the honour to fly the Croatian flag at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest next May! Croatia is set to compete in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

