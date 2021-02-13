Melodifestivalen 2021 is well and truly underway with the conclusion of its second semi-final, just a few minutes ago! It’s time we checked who has qualified for the event’s next stages!

The show took place in Annexet of Stockholm, hosted by Christer Björkman, as well as Oscar Zia and Anis Don Demina. As with every semi-final show, 7 acts battled it out for the tickets to the Grand Final, or, at least, to the Second Chance round.

Tonight’s winners

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 13 March are:

Anton Ewald – New religion

– New religion Dotter – Little tot

While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 6 March:

Frida Green – The silence

– The silence Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2021:

Patrik Jean – Tears run dry (5th place)

– Tears run dry (5th place) Julia Alfrida – Rich

– Rich WAHL feat. SAMI – 90-talet

As of now, the 4 already finalists of the year are:

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

– Dandi dansa Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

– Tänker inte alls gå hem Anton Ewald – New religion

– New religion Dotter – Little tot

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Melodifestivalen will be returning next Saturday 20 February with its third semi-final. Are you happy with tonight’s results?