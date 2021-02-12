Eurovision 2021: First three postcard locations and images unveiled

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the first three Eurovision 2021 postcard locations and images.

Last December, the organization of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 called for the promotion of unique places that can serve as a backdrop for the postcards – the introductory films between the songs that introduce the participants.

The Netherlands has participated en masse and this has resulted in more than 750 applications. 41 unique locations have been selected, the first three of which are now known.

Gerben Bakker (Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Head of Show) says:

Our country has so much to offer. We want to present the Netherlands as diverse as possible: from beautiful nature, architectural delights, to the most historic places. The selected locations all have a story and are cinematic to the eye.

We know the first three locations where the first postcards have been filmed:

Westhoofd Lighthouse (Ouddorp/South Holland)

(Ouddorp/South Holland) Evoluon (Eindhoven/North Brabant)



(Eindhoven/North Brabant) Natutal ice at Nannewiid (Frisia)



We will not know which countries and acts will feature in which locations in the postcards until we see the Eurovision Song Contest shows next May. The organizers want to keep this feature as a surprise.

Due to the current situation, it is currently not possible to have all participating artists travel to the Netherlands to record their postcard films. For this reason, it has been decided to introduce a new concept. With the latest digital techniques, the artists are visually presented in a tiny house.

The cottage is decorated according to the story and personality of the artist. In this way, all participating artists are presented to the public in a special place in the Netherlands.

Gerben Bakker says:

Due to the COVID crisis, the house has become an even more important part of our lives. We now share everything via digital screens, directly from our living rooms with the rest of the world. The tiny house is therefore a symbol of the time in which we now live. The Eurovision Song Contest offers an open and warm home base for everyone.

The postcard videos are produced for the Eurovision Song Contest by IDTV.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on 18, 20 and 22 May.

Source: AVROTROS