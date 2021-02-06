Tonight: Pabandom iš naujo 2021 Grand Final in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Lithuania will be deciding for Eurovision 2021 tonight. Who will represent the Baltic nation in Rotterdam? Will The Roop conquer the Lithuanian audience and fly to Rotterdam? Join us tonight for the 2021 Lithuanian national final.



We will be flying to the the Baltics tonight, namely to Lithuania where LRT will be holding the Grand Final of Pabandom iš naujo 2021.

Pabandom iš naujo 2021

The 2021 Lithuanian national selection consists of four shows: 2 heats, 1 semi-final and a Grand Final.

16/01/2021- Heat #1

23/01/2021- Heat #2

30/01/2021- Semi-final

06/02/2021- Grand Final

A total of 22 acts are set to compete in the competition. The 2020 Lithuanian hopefuls, The Roop, will be vying to fly the Lithuanian flag at Eurovision 2021 and are pre-qualified to partake in the Grand Final with their song ‘Discotheque‘.

The shows will be hosted by Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė, Vytautas Rumšas Jr and Vaidas Baumila (Lithuania 2015).

The 2021 Lithuanian national final is set to take place on Saturday 6 February in Vilnius. The 2021 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 50-50 jury/televoting deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Pabandom is naujo 2021 tonight at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webcast

About the show

A total of 6 acts will compete during the show tonight for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021. The winner will be determined via a 50/50 jury-public deliberation.

Tonight’s jury will be composed by:

The competing acts

Gebrasy – Where’d You Wanna Go



Where’d You Wanna Go Martina Jezepčikaitè – Thank you very much



Thank you very much Evita Cololo – Be Paslapčių

Be Paslapčių Voldemars Petersons – I never fall for you again



I never fall for you again Titas & Benas – No



No The Roop– Discotheque

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Roop were set to represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘On Fire‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.