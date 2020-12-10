Italy: Diodato does not intend to participate in Sanremo 2021

The 2020 Italian Eurovision hopeful, Diodato, has confirmed that he has no plans to compete at the forthcoming 2021 Sanremo Song Festival.

Last February Diodato was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2020 and won the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020 with his entry ‘Fai Rumore‘. Unfortunately he didn’t get to grace the Eurovision stage due to the unprecedented cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song went on to become a massive hit in Italy and beyond, going viral on all digital platforms and topping most music charts in the country.

No plans to return to Sanremo in 2021

Diodato was interviewed on Italian radio RTL 102.5 yesterday where he revealed that he has no plans to compete at the upcoming Sanremo edition in 2021. We hope to see him back in the Italian songfest in the near future.

Italy will select its Eurovision 2021 act and entry via Sanremo 2021, the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The 2021 Sanremo Song Festival is scheduled to be held from 2-6 March with the Grand Final set for Saturday 6 March.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Mahmood, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.