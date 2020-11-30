Junior Eurovision 2020: France and Valentina win the competition

Valentina and France were declared the winners of the 2020 edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest yesterday in Warsaw.

Eventhough the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the EBU came up with a new concept to host the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Warsaw this year. Both the EBU and host broadcaster TVP combined prerecorded performaces with a live show given the current circumstances.

All the performaces were recorded ‘live on tape’, a concept that will be used as a back up for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year in order to guarantee that both the country and act will been showcased in the competition next May in case there are restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the artist and delegation can’t travel or are in quarantine on site

A total of 12 countries partook in the competition with France walking away with the coveted trophy.

The show was hosted by Ida Nowakowska-Herndon, Rafał Brzozowski and Małgorzata Tomaszewska. Valentina from France was crowned the winner of the competition after an exciting voting sequence. Valentina’s ‘J’imagine‘ captivated the hearts of the European viewers last night.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

I am so impressed with our young artists. They had dreamed about performing in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and they managed to live that dream and bring the stage alive, despite the most difficult of circumstances. Congratulations to our fantastic winner Valentina and her broadcaster France Télévisions. They really deserve their success and may this be the springboard for an exciting career in music. The EBU would like to congratulate the team at TVP who took on an immensely challenging task this year, in making what seemed impossible possible. Producing an event of this scale under ordinary circumstances is difficult enough but everyone in Warsaw have worked incredibly hard to ensure the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 20202 took place. The dedication of the production team and all the delegations involved this year made this very unique Contest a great success.

Source: Eurovision.tv/junioreurovision.tv