Serbia: RTS confirms Hurricane for Eurovision 2021

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed that the 2020 Serbian Eurovision hopefuls, Hurricane, have been invited to represent Serbia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Serbia becomes the 21st country to invite its Eurovision 2020 act back to the competition next year. Hurricane will represent Serbia at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Rotterdam next May. The all girl group were set to represent their homeland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Hasta La Vista‘, but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Hence Hurricane will be flying to Rotterdam with a brand new song. The Serbian audience will get the a chance to determine the 2021 Serbian entry. In the coming months RTS will be shorlisting a number of submitted songs for Hurricane which will be presented to the Serbian public in a special show, where the Serbian audience will select the 2021 Serbian Eurovision entry. More details will be unveiled in due time.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

Source: RTS