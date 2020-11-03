Estonia: Eesti Laul 2021 dates confirmed: all three shows in Tallinn

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster has confirmed the dates of the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul. The Estonians are set to select their Eurovision entry and act for Rotterdam on Saturday 6 March.

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

The Estonian broadcaster has decide to move the semi-finals from Tartu to Tallin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is yet to be determined if the 2021 Estonian national final will be held with or without an audince, the decision will be taken in accordance to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions implemented during that time.

Tomi Rahula (Eesti Laul Executive Producer/Estonian HoD) says:

The current situation in the world does not allow us to organize a public event at full capacity. Unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to take all the production to Tartu to hold a concert in a half-empty or empty hall. To do that, we would need 120% certainty today that the audience would be allowed in the (full) hall. At the moment, this freedom doesn’t appear anywhere.

Regarding the grand final of Eesti Laul Mr. Rahula adds:

There is definitely a hall in Tallinn with the best possibilities and dimensions. Especially in today’s light, where we can build the hall according to needs, also disperse the audience according to needs, etc. For the artists, the competition, the TV show, the organizers and also for the audience in front of TV it is important for the show to be grand.

Eesti Laul 2021 will be broadcast live! With or without the audience, this will be known by the beginning of the new year.

Regarding the 2021 Eurovision editon definitely taking place, Mr. Rahula comments:

This has been repeatedly confirmed by the EBU, that Eurovision is taking place in Rotterdam, and four scenarios have been developed for it. The exact format will be clear at the beginning of the new year.

The submission window for artists and composers to send in their songs for competing at Eesti Laul 2021 closes this week on 6 November.

A total of 24 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the Estonian national selection.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.