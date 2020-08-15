Albania: RTSH opens submission window for Fest 59

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has opened the submission window for the 59th edition of Festivali i Kenges.

The Albanian broadcaster is inviting artists and composers to submit their entries in order to compete in the Albanian Song Festival. The FiK 59 submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries is open until October. Applicants will be able to submit their entries on 01 and 02 October.



Applicants can submit their applications to RTSH via the following email address: festival@rtsh.al or at RTSH’s office in Tirana.

RTSH is yet to confirm its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest and decide if the 2021 Albanian Eurovision entry will be determined via Festivali i Kenges 59.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.