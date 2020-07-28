Cyprus: Tamta & Stephane Legar drop official music video of ‘Yala’

Tamta, the 2019 Cypriot Eurovision representative, and Stephane Legar have dropped the official music video of her latest single ‘Yala’.

Tamta has joined forces with Israeli singer Stephane Legar and come up with a new track ‘Yala‘. The song has been published in Greece by Minos Emi SA. ‘Yala‘ is included in Tamta’s new EP ‘Awake‘.

After releasing their single’ Yala’ which has gone viral throughout the continent, Tamta and Stephane Legar have released the official music of their latest hit. The music video has been produced by Erodios Pr&Management.

‘Yala’ has been composed and penned by Roel Henricus Rats, Marcia Thadea Angèle Sondeijker, Lonneke Eline Zijlstra, Timothy Christopher Langley, Stephane Legar, Doli & Penn.

About Tamta

Tamta is amongst the most sought after artists in Greece today having released released numerous albums and singles throughout her career.

The Georgian-born Greek artist attempted to partake at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 when she competed at the Greek national final with her entry With love. Then in 2015 she tried to go to Eurovision again but was not able to compete in the Greek national final as she missed the submission deadline reportedly with Alex P’s Unloved.

The Athens based star was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Replay.