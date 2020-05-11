KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has premiered the first part of the three-part special Eurovision 2019 special behind the scenes documentary ‘Dare to Dream’.

‘Dare to Dream‘ takes us back to the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv and shows us how KAN prepared, organized and hosted the contest last year: filming the postcards, hosts preparing for the show, stage construction, the interval and opening acts, the rehearsals, the production etc.

The documentary showcases the struggles, difficulties and achievements the broadcaster went through in order to produced such a complex event.

The documentary has been directed by Orna Ben Dor and produced by Castina Communications.

You can watch episode #1 of Dare to Dream below:

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was held at the Expo Tel Aviv in Tel Aviv, Israel.

KAN’s Eurovision schedule

11/05/2020- KAN’S Eurovision 2019 Documentary #1 (KAN 11)

12/05/2020- KAN’S Eurovision 2019 Documentary #2 (KAN 11)



13/05/2020-KAN’S Eurovision 2019 Documentary #3 (KAN 11)



16/05/2020-Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (KAN 11)

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Source: KAN