Switzerland: SRF unveils Eurovision schedule for May

We should be describing our excitement for the rehearsals at Rotterdam Ahoy. Instead, we are here talking about replacement schedules and quarantine videos. Swiss-German broadcaster SRF unveiled their plans for next May. Let’s see what the Swiss are up to.

As we already know, instead of the Grand Final of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, Eurofans will be delighted with the show “Eurovision: Europe shine a light”, inspired by the 1997 winning entry. The show will honour all 41 participant entries and artists. To prepare the Swiss audience, Swiss-German broadcaster SRF has prepared a special programme to honour the Swiss history in Eurovision called “Switzerland at the ESC – dramas, victories, emotions”.

Exclusive behind the scenes

SRF will look back at the 61 entries from Switzerland. The two victories of 1956 and 1988, with Lys Assia and Celine Dion respectively, will, of course, be special highlights. To do so, they will bring together some of their most notable representatives, such as Paola Felix (1969), Sandra Studer (1991), Peter Reber (1971, 1976, 1979 and 1981 with the band Peter, Sue & Marc), Sven Epiney (The Entscheidungsshow host) and Gjon’s Tears (2020 and 2021).

Moreover, the audience will get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of the Eurovision Song Contest and follow the preparations of the artists of recent years. Special attention will be given to the 2020 and 2021 Swiss representative Gjon’s Tears. The show will introduce the young artist from Broc in preparation for his 2021 Eurovision campaign.

“Switzerland at the ESC – dramas, victories, emotions” will air on Saturday 16 May 2020 at 20:10 CEST on SRF 1.