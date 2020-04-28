France 2, the French national broadcaster, has unveiled its Eurovision schedule for May after the untimely cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID- 19 global pandemic.

France is gearing up a special Eurovision schedule to treat the French audience on Saturday 16 May. The French will be treated to a Eurovision soiree next month with a total of 2 special shows scheduled to be aired:

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light ( 20:55 CET -France 2)



La Grande Histoire d’Eurovision ( 23:05 CET -France 2)



Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light

France will be joining 44 other nations and will broadcast the alternate ESC special show: Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light.

The 41 artists who were scheduled to participate at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam will be put in the spotlight during this special Eurovision replacement show.



Fragments of their respective songs will be shown to Europe and together they will be bringing a special performance of a previous Eurovision hit- Love Shine A Light (UK’s 1997 ESC winning entry by Katrina & The Waves).

Celebrated former Eurovision acts will perform epic Eurovision entries from yesteryear from their home countries. Special attention will be drawn to the those affected by COVID-19 global pandemic. The live show will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit. Dutch Mr. Eurovision aka Cornald Maas will be the commentor for the Dutch audience.



The show will be co-produced by NOS, AVROTROS and NOS and will be broadcast in 45 countries at 21:00 CET on Saturday 16 May.

Stephane Bern will be the French commentator for the show, he will be joined by some former French Eurovision representatives and commentators during his commentary.

La Grande Histoire d’Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest has been held every year religiously since its birth in 1956 and has brought much excitement and joy to its viewers in its 65 year history

A group of French Eurovision connaisseurs (Denise Fabre, Stéphane Bern, Dave, Cyril Féraud, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Patrice Laffont, Laurent Ruquier, Patrick Sabatier and Amir) will be delving back in history and evaluating Eurovision entries from yesteryear and commenting on the unique choreoghraphies, costumes, songs, performances, etc.

The French ESC gurus will share their Eurovision memories and will enlighten the French audience with backstage anecdotes and details.

About Tom Leeb

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Mon Alliée (The Best In Me)’

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).