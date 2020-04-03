Denmark: DR confirms participation in Eurovision 2021: DMGP confirmed

Danish national broadcaster has confirmed that Denmark will participate at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Danes will be selecting their Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection Dansk Melodi Grand Prix next year and will not be inviting their 2020 Eurovision hopefuls Ben & Tan to fly the Danish flag at ESC 2021.

Denmark follows its Nordic neighbours Sweden, Finland and Norway in sticking to their traditional national selections in order to determine their Eurovision entries and hopefuls next year instead of inviting their 2020 ESC hopefuls to defend their colours at next year’s event.

Thus Denmark joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 and will be opting for a national selection in order to determine their Eurovision acts and entries for ESC 2021.

Ben & Tan were crowned the winners of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020 and we were set to represent Denmark at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Yes‘.

DMGP 2021

The Danish broadcaster will discuss the format and mechanism of DMGP 2021 when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Jan Lagermand Lundme (DR) says:

Only after the corona crisis is over we willl start to look at what the Danish Melodi Grand Prix will look like next year. But as we said, we choose to see the EBU show (Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light) in May as the end of this year’s Melodi Grand Prix and we will start on a fresh one from next year. I understand that it’s been a mixed game for Ben & Tan and the people behind ‘Yes’. I’m glad that with the EBU’s great Eurovision program, we will be showcasing the song throughout Europe and getting Ben & Tan out to viewers and fans across the continent.

DR to broadcast ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’

DR 1 will broadcast the special Eurovision show Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on Saturday 16 May.

Jan adds:

Now we will get both; good memories from Eurovision’s history along with Ben & Tan’s amazing Eurovision song . One thing I am particularly happy about is that it’s a really great song which will now get the chance to reach the thousands of spectators and fans.



Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has participated 48 times at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year will see the country’s 49th Eurovision participation.

