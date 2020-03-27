Austria: ORF to broadcast ‘ESC 2020 Video Edition Challenge’ in April

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster, has announced that it will be broadcasting a special contest ‘ESC 2020 Video Edition Challenge’ next month in order to honour and pay homenage to the 2020 Eurovision hopefuls and entries.

Austrian Eurovision guru and commentator Andi Knoll will host ESC Video Edition Challenge on April 14, 16 and 18. The shows will be aired at 20:15 CET on ORF 1.

A special Eurovision expert jury will rank the official music videos of the 41 ESC 2020 competing countries. After the third show the three top music videos will be announced. Hereafter the Austrian audience will be asked to vote for their favourite music video/song and select the winner of this music video competition.

ORF will be releasing more details and information regarding this show in the coming days.

Ms. Kathrin Zechner (ORF Program Director):

We chose Vincent Bueno last December because he is a unique performer who, with his passion, takes every stage and would have swept Europe away with his incredible energy. In the past few months, he has fully met our expectations regarding the commitment, creativity and artistic implementation of his song, the video and his planned performance. Because of this and out of respect for all other artists of the ESC 2020 we will host the ESC Video Edition Challenge. Austria’s Mr. Eurovsion will be hosting this special ESC show. A bow from Austria to the ESC participants 2020!

Vincent Bueno was set to represent Austria at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Alive’, but the competition has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Vincent will represent Austria at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Source: ORF