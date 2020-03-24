One word that might be able to describe the last few days and weeks: strange. Although we are in a time of peace, many European states and many countries around the globe are confronted with unprecedented measures and restrictions, all aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The killer virus has resulted in the postponement or cancellation of all major events scheduled for the coming weeks, including our favorite competition, which will unfortunately not be staged for the first time since its very first edition in 1956.

To our deep regret, last Wednesday the EBU suddenly announced the cancellation of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, which was going to take place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, citing the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions that have been imposed by numerous European countries.

Our Eurovision Song Contest 2020

However, with the competition around the corner and the 41 acts already selected by the participating countries, the EBU announced its intention to honour the participants and their songs in due course. As an entertainment website, here at ESCToday we decided to do our part and give a sense of optimism during this dark period we are going through.

Stay at home and vote for our Eurovision Home Contest.

Starting from today, Our Eurovision Song Contest 2020 kicks off, which by the standards of the actual Eurovision Song Contest we will pick our 2020 winner this Saturday 28 March! Later today at 16:00 CET, we will all be able to vote from our home’s comfort for our favorite entry of the first semi-final. The procedure will run through live and transparent voting, on our official Facebook page. Today we vote for Semi-final 1, while this Thursday we will vote for Semi-final 2 and later this Saturday for the Grand Final.

By the end of the two semi-finals, the 10 most voted countries of each semi-final will qualify for the Grand Final of Saturday, where they will be joining the Big 5 (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain) as well as this year’s hosts The Netherlands.

Let’s remember the participants.

Eurovision Home Contest 2020 Semi-final 1

Australia: Montaigne – Don’t break me

– Don’t break me Belarus: VAL – Da vidna

– Da vidna Ireland: Lesley Roy – Story of my life

– Story of my life Lithuania: The Roop – On fire

– On fire North Macedonia: Vasil – You

– You Russia: Little Big – Uno

– Uno Slovenia: Ana Soklič – Voda

– Voda Sweden: The Mamas – Move

– Move Azerbaijan: Efendi – Cleopatra

– Cleopatra Belgium: Hooverphonic – Release me

– Release me Croatia: Damir Kedžo – Divlji vjetre

– Divlji vjetre Cyprus: Sandro – Running

– Running Israel: Eden Alene – Feker libi

– Feker libi Malta: Destiny – All of my love

– All of my love Norway: Ulrikke – Attention

– Attention Romania: Roxen – Alcohol you

– Alcohol you Ukraine: Go_A – Solovey

Let’s recall all 17 of them with the following playlist:



Following the 10 qualifiers of the first semi-final, the finalists’ list will be completed with our second semi-final on Thursday 26 March.

Are you ready? Who will you be our 2020 winner?