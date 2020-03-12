Switzerland: Sacha Jean-Baptiste creative director for ‘Répondez-moi’

When the going gets tough… Sacha Jean-Baptiste gets on stage! For the second consecutive year the famous Swedish creative director will be responsible for the staging of the Swiss entry. After having contributed to Luca Hänni’s She got me, Gjon’s Tears is next.

Swiss-German broadcaster SRF has dropped a piece of news today. And it’s an important one concerning the performance of Gjon’s Tears in Rotterdam. The staging will be curated by none other than Sacha “Aye-aye” Jean-Baptiste.

Will she get him?

Sacha Jean-Baptiste is a known face of the Eurovision circus. She has already created 17 entries of the past decade for 7 different countries. Her most notable stagings, among others, are Loreen‘s Euphoria (Sweden, winner of Eurovision 2012), Kristian Kostov‘s Beautiful mess (Bulgaria, 2nd in Eurovision 2017), and of course Eleni Foureira‘s Fuego (Cyprus, 2nd in Eurovision 2018).

Last year Ms. Jean-Baptiste took part in the Swiss adventure in Tel Aviv, bringing Luca Hänni at the bottom of the podium. She is back for a second year in a row. Can she do even better this time?

Switzerland in Eurovision 2020

After months of international selection, last week saw Switzerland revealed their entry for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. It’s the 21-year old singer from Broc Gjon Muharremaj, aka Gjon’s Tears. The young artist has reached popularity in both Albania and France thanks to his participation in talent shows. The song is Répondez-moi (Answer me), it’s the first non-English entry for the Alpine country since 2010. Gjon’s Tears will jump on stage on Thursday 14 May 2020 in the second half of the Second Semi -final.