The Heads of Delegation Meeting for Eurovision 2020 is well and truly under way in Rotterdam. Some of the delegations have opted to stay home and attend the meeting virtually due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus. Nevertheless many delegations have travelled to the host city in order to get an update regarding the ongoing Eurovision preparations in the host city.

A special draw was held today during the meeting in order to determine the host country’s order of appearance in the Grand Final.

The Netherlands’ ESC 2020 hopeful Jeangu Macrooy will perform #23 the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final on 16 May. Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, selected Jeangu via an internal selection in order to defend the Dutch colours at Eurovision 2020 on home soil.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 in Lugano, and was one of the founder members of Europe’s favorite television show. The Dutch have won the competition five times: 1957, 1959, 1969 ,1975 and 2019.

The country has had the honor of hosting the event on four occasions: 1958, 1970, 1976, 1980 and is set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May in Rotterdam.

In 2019 the Dutch selected Duncan Laurence via an internal selection in order to fly the Dutch flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, with his epic entry Arcade. Duncan walked away with the coveted ESC Grand Prix, giving The Netherlands its 5th Eurovision victory.

Source: eurovision.tv