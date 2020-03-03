Israel: Eden Alene will fly to Rotterdam with ‘Feker Libi’

Israel has decided its song for Eurovision 2020! Eden Alene has a song for Rotterdam!

Eden Alene, the 2020 Israeli hopeful, performed four songs during a special song selection show The Next Song for Eurovision. The gala was hosted by Eurovision 2019 hostess Lucy Ayoub and was broadcast on KAN.



Eden will fly to Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The 2020 Israeli Eurovision entry was determined via a combined televoting/professional jury deliberation.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Israel has partaken 42 times in our beloved song contest.

Israel is set to compete in the Second Half of the First Semi-final on 10 May in Rotterdam.