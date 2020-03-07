Tonight: Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2020 in Portugal

Boa tarde Europe, this is Elvas calling! We are travelling south to the sunny shores of Portugal for the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2020.



Tonight we will find out who will follow into Conan Osiris’ footsteps and defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2020 at 23:o0 CET (22:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Africa

The Participants

Filipe Sambado- Gerbera Amarela do Sul

Jimmy P – Abensonhado Tomás Luzia – Mais real que o amor Elisa Rodrigues – Não voltes mais Throes + The Shine- Movimento Kady – Diz só Elisa- Medo de Sentir Bárbara Tinoco- Passe-Partout

About the show

The Grand Final of Festival da Cançao will be held at Coliseu Comendador Rondão Almeida in Elvas. A total of 8 acts will fight for the right to fly the Portuguese flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The gala will be hosted by Filomena Cautela (Eurovision 2018 host) and Vasco Palmeirim once again.



The 2020 Portuguese entry will be determined via 50/50 regional jury-public televoting deliberation.

About Festival da Canção 2020

Festival da Canção 2020 cosnsists of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Finals) scheduled to be held on 22, 29 February and 7 March. The Semi-finals were held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon, whilst the Grand Final will be held in Elvas, Alentejo.

22/02/2020- FdC Semi-final 1

29/02/2020- FdC Semi-final 2

07/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019 Conan Osiris was crowned the winner of the Portuguese national final Festival da Cançao with his entry Telemoveis. Conan flew the Portuguese flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite an energetic performance Portugal failed to qualify to the Grand Final.