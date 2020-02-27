Tonight: Unser Lied für Rotterdam: Artist and song reveal in Germany

We are heading all the way to Hamburg for Unser Lied für Rotterdam as Germany is set to unveil its Eurovision 2020 hopeful and entry.

Unser Lied für Rotterdam will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger. The 45 minute show will reveal the 2020 German ESC representative and entry.

Germany has opted for an internal selection in order to determine its Eurovision act and song for Rotterdam,

How to watch?

You can watch Unser Lied für Rotterdam at 21:30 CET via the following channels:

ARD One

ARD webstream

Eurovision.de webstream

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice, namely in 1982 (Nicole) and 2010 (Lena). The Germans have participated in every single edition of our beloved competition with the exception of 1996 when the country was relegated as it didn’t qualify from the pre-qualification round (a mechanism which was introduced in 1996 and removed the following year).