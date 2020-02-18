Bulgaria: VICTORIA will premiere her Eurovision entry on 7 March

BNT, the Bulgarian national broadcaster, has announced today that VICTORIA has selected her Eurovision entry and has set a date for its release.

Bulgaria is set to unveil its Eurovision 2020 entry on Saturday 7 March.

Our #Eurovision2020 song is already chosen and will be presented on 7th of March. Soon we will announce the name of the song @victoriageorge_ will perform in #Rotterdam. #OpenUp — Eurovision Bulgaria 🇧🇬 (@bg_eurovision) February 18, 2020

VICTORIA was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Bulgarian flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Bulgaria is back in the game after a year’s absence.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the competition. The Balkan nation’s best result in the contest was achieved in 2017 when Kristian Kostov placed 2nd in the Grand Final in Kyiv.

Bulgaria has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times. The country withdrew from the competition in 2014 due to financial reasons and returned to the event in 2016 with flying colours when Poli Genova placed 4th in Stockholm.

Prior to 2016 Bulgaria had only made it once to the Grand Final since its debut in 2005. The country has seen a reversal of fortune in the contest since its return in 2016, qualifying to the Grand Final three years in a row ( 2016, 2017, 2018).

2019 saw the Balkan country withdraw from the contest once again due to financial reasons.