North Macedonia: Vasil will fly to Rotterdam!

MRT, the North Macedonian broadcaster, has announced today that Vasil will defend the Macedonian colours at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Vasil as he was Tamara Todevska‘s backing vocalist at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Vasil says:

I am beyond honoured to present my country at the Song Contest in Rotterdam and I can hardly wait to put all my experience and knowledge into creating a magical journey that will touch people’s heart across Europe.

The 2020 North Macedonian Eurovision entry will be released in the coming weeks. More details regarding the 2020 North Macedonian project will be unveiled in due course.

About Vasil

Vasil has been singing and performing since the tender age of seven, he has partaken in several children’s song festivals in his homeland. He moved to the USA and pursued a career in music at the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Vasil has released three singles in North Macedonia recently: Gjerdan , Patuvam and Mojata Ulica.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 19 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time.