France: Tom Leeb will defend the French colours in Rotterdam!

France 2, the French national broadcaster has announced today that Tom Leeb will represent France at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, thus confirming earlier media reports in the country.

France has reverted to an internal selection in order to determine its Eurovision hopeful after using Destination Eurovision for two consecutive years.

France 2 invited both local and foreign publishers to submit a song for Eurovision. The French broadcaster’s internal committee reviewed more than 100 entries in their quest to select the 2020 French Eurovision entry.

Tom Leeb has been selected via an internal selection in order to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. More details regarding the 2020 French Eurovision participation will be released in due course.

Tom Leeb says:

The Eurovision Song Contest is an iconic and unifying event; I am so proud to be representing France and I can’t wait to live this experience with you all.

Alexandra Redde-Amiel ( France Televisions Head of Entertaiment Dept./French Head of Delegation):

We think that the ideal proposal corresponds to a match between a song for which we had a huge crush and an artist to embody it.

Who is Tom Leeb?

Tom Leeb was born in Paris in 1989 and is the son of famous French comedian Michel Leeb. Tom enjoys much fame and recognition in France. He has studied cinema, theatre, music, dance and singing in New York for five years and speaks fluent English.

Tom has worked in the cinema, television, theatre and released his first album Recollection in 2019.

He released his first single Are we too late in 2018.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2019 the French selected their ESC hopeful and entry via Destination Eurovision, thus sending Bilal Hassani to Tel Aviv with his entry Roi. Bilal placed 16th in the Grand Final in Israel.