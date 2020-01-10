Eurovision 2020: Young musicians for live orchestra at Grand Final wanted!

The 2020 Eurovision host broadcaster, AVROTROS, has opened the submission window for young musicians wishing to play with a special symphonic orchestra during the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam to send in their applications.

During the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, a special performance will be given by a symphonic orchestra during the show. To participate in this orchestra, auditions will be held in February for young professional musicians and students (bachelor from 3rd year and master). The Eurovision Song Contest team is working together with, among others, Codarts Rotterdam.

Gerben Bakker ( ESC 2020 Head of of Show) says:

With these auditions we give young Dutch music talent the opportunity to present themselves to the world in a unique way. We want to show a special performance by a large symphony orchestra what the Netherlands has to offer in this area, so we call on all these young music professionals and students to report to us.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Source: AVROTROS