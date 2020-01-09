fbpx

Serbia: RTS unveils the 2020 Beovizija candidates

Serbia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 9, 2020 5:40 pm 2 views

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 24 competing acts at the forthcoming Serbian national selection, Beovizija 2020.

The 2020 Serbian national selection aka Beovizija 2020 will consist of three televised shows (2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final). Beovizija 2020 is scheduled to be held in Belgrade at the end of February.

RTS closed the Beovizija 2020 song submission window last December and received a total of 90 entries. A special RTS Committee consisting of music experts have whittled down the songs to 24. Hence 24 songs will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at Beovizija 2020.

The Beovizija 2020 candidates

  • Igor SimićPles za rastanak (Parting Dance)
  • Sanja BogosavljevićNe puštam (I Won’t Let Go)
  • Rocher etno bendSamo ti umeš to (Only You Can Do It)
  • Neda UkradenBomba (The Bomb)
  • Marko MarkovićKolači (Cookies)
  • EJOTrag (The Mark)
  • KarizmaOna me zna (She Knows Me)
  • Andrija JoUvek (Always)
  •  NaivaBaš baš (Really, Really)
  • Bojana MaškovićKao Music (Like Music)
  •  Ivana JordanVila (Fairy)
  •  Bane MojićevićSvet sa Prokletija (The World From Prokletije)
  •  Ivan Kurtić ft. Geapsy TrainSabajle (At Dawn)
  •  HurricaneHasta La Vista
  •  Milan Bujaković feat. Olivera PopovićNiti (Threads)
  •  Nenad ĆeranićVeruj u sebe (Believe in Yourself)
  •  Bora Dugić i BalkubanoSvadba velika (Big Wedding)
  •  Ana MilenkovićTajna (Secret)
  •  Srđan LazićDuša i telo (Body and Soul)
  •  Lazar ŽivanovićPuklo je nebo (The Sky Parted)
  •  Milica MišićKiša (Rain)
  •  Thea Devy Sudnji dan (Judgement Day)
  •  Biljana ĐurđevićRaj (Heaven)
  • Aleksa Vučković Samo mi kaži (Just Tell Me)

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Serbia used its traditional national selection Beovizija in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Tel Aviv.  Nevena Bozovic won the the golden ticket to Israel and defended the Serbian colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Kruna, achieving a 18th place in the Grand Final.

 

