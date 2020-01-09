Serbia: RTS unveils the 2020 Beovizija candidates

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 24 competing acts at the forthcoming Serbian national selection, Beovizija 2020.

The 2020 Serbian national selection aka Beovizija 2020 will consist of three televised shows (2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final). Beovizija 2020 is scheduled to be held in Belgrade at the end of February.

RTS closed the Beovizija 2020 song submission window last December and received a total of 90 entries. A special RTS Committee consisting of music experts have whittled down the songs to 24. Hence 24 songs will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at Beovizija 2020.

The Beovizija 2020 candidates

Igor Simić – Ples za rastanak (Parting Dance)

– Ples za rastanak (Parting Dance) Sanja Bogosavljević – Ne puštam (I Won’t Let Go)

– Ne puštam (I Won’t Let Go) Rocher etno bend – Samo ti umeš to (Only You Can Do It)

– Samo ti umeš to (Only You Can Do It) Neda Ukraden – Bomba (The Bomb)

– Bomba (The Bomb) Marko Marković – Kolači (Cookies)

– Kolači (Cookies) EJO – Trag (The Mark)

– Trag (The Mark) Karizma – Ona me zna (She Knows Me)

– Ona me zna (She Knows Me) Andrija Jo – Uvek (Always)

– Uvek (Always) Naiva – Baš baš (Really, Really)

– Baš baš (Really, Really) Bojana Mašković – Kao Music (Like Music)

– Kao Music (Like Music) Ivana Jordan – Vila (Fairy)

– Vila (Fairy) Bane Mojićević – Svet sa Prokletija (The World From Prokletije)

– Svet sa Prokletija (The World From Prokletije) Ivan Kurtić ft. Geapsy Train – Sabajle (At Dawn)

– Sabajle (At Dawn) Hurricane – Hasta La Vista

– Hasta La Vista Milan Bujaković feat. Olivera Popović – Niti (Threads)

– Niti (Threads) Nenad Ćeranić – Veruj u sebe (Believe in Yourself)

– Veruj u sebe (Believe in Yourself) Bora Dugić i Balkubano – Svadba velika (Big Wedding)

– Svadba velika (Big Wedding) Ana Milenković – Tajna (Secret)

– Tajna (Secret) Srđan Lazić – Duša i telo (Body and Soul)

– Duša i telo (Body and Soul) Lazar Živanović – Puklo je nebo (The Sky Parted)

– Puklo je nebo (The Sky Parted) Milica Mišić – Kiša (Rain)

– Kiša (Rain) Thea Devy – Sudnji dan (Judgement Day)

– Sudnji dan (Judgement Day) Biljana Đurđević – Raj (Heaven)

– Raj (Heaven) Aleksa Vučković – Samo mi kaži (Just Tell Me)

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Serbia used its traditional national selection Beovizija in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Tel Aviv. Nevena Bozovic won the the golden ticket to Israel and defended the Serbian colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Kruna, achieving a 18th place in the Grand Final.