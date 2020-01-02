Poland have announced that they will select their entrant to the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest via a national selection, Szansa na Sukces Eurowizja 2020 (Chance for Eurovision 2020 Success).

The Polish broadcaster, Telewizja Polska (TVP), have also announced the rules of the contest today.

What will happen?

The competition will consist of three stages.A total of 4 televised shows will be broadcast on TVP 2. The contest will be hosted by Artur Orzech.



Stage 1 will be auditions, vocalists who have applied will be selected by a panel of experts to take part in three episodes of the national selection.

Stage 2 will comprise of three episodes, where a winner will be chosen from duels of 6-7 singers from each show to proceed to the final. Each of these episodes will include a special guest, and the contestants will cover a song from the special guest’s repetoire. The winners of these shows will be chosen by a 3-person jury. A wildcard, or “Złoty Bilet“, could be awarded to one of the acts which does not qualify for the final, if the producers deem it appropriate.

Stage 3 will be the national final, where 3-4 singers will compete for the right to represent Poland at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam. They will sing two songs each, one chosen by the producers, and the song they are entering into Eurovision. The winner be chosen by a combination of jury voting and SMS voting.

Who can compete?

Participants must be Polish citizens or resident in Poland.

How to apply?

Anyone wishing to apply to audition should send an MP3 file of their performance of the song they would like to enter into the Polish national final to: eurowizja@tvp.pl.

Applicants should also include:

Their full name

Date of birth

Current place of residence

Contact phone number

Email address

The deadline for applications is 13 January 2020.

You can read the full rules on the Szansa na sukces Facebook page below

TVP used this format to select their entrant to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019, Viki Gabor, who went on to win the contest with her song, Superhero.

Poland will select their entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

In 2019 Poland opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act for Tel Aviv. Tulia defended the Polish colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry Fire of love.