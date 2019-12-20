Slovenia: RTVSLO unveils the participants of EMA 2020!

Pozdravljena, Slovenija! RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster has just revealed the participants of EMA 2020, the country’s annual national selection event. Are you excited to find out their names?

As with every year, Slovenia’s national final will conclude in one show, which is set to take place on 22 February with the participation of 12 competing acts. This marks a slight change from the 2019 edition, where only 10 songs battled it out for the Eurovision ticket at EMA. From these 12 participants, 10 have already been selected by a special appointed 3-member jury, which consisted of the musician and singer Raiven, the head of RTVSLO’s publishing and record label Mojca Menart and the music editor of Val 202 Jernej Vene.

EMA 2020 participants

The 3 jury members evaluated the 74 submitted songs for the event and shortlisted them to the following ten (in alphabetical order):

Ana Soklič – Voda

– Voda Božidar Wolfand – Wolf maybe someday

– Wolf maybe someday Gaja Prestor – Verjamem vase

– Verjamem vase Imset – Femme Fatale

– Femme Fatale Inmate – The salt

– The salt Klara Jazbec – Stop the world

– Stop the world Lina Kuduzović – Man like U

– Man like U Manca Berlec – Večnost

– Večnost Simon Vadnjal – Nisi sam

– Nisi sam Tinkara Kovač – Forever

Double trouble for Tinkara Kovač, who will try it for a Eurovision return this year! Apart from competing at EMA 2020, the singer is currently part of the international expert jury, which has been appointed in order to decide upon the Swiss 2020 Eurovision entry. Discover more here.

Tinkara Kovač with Round and round and finished 25th in the Grand Final. Could she return on the Eurovision stage and achieve a more successful placing for her nation in 2020?

The rest two participants will be determined by the separate and newly-launched EMA Freš competition, which aims at younger musical talents, under the age of 26. The two winners of EMA Freš, who will be announced on 18 January, will join the afore-mentioned artists in the battle for the coveted Eurovision ticket. Everything you need to know about EMA Freš can be found here.

Source: rtvslo.si

Slovenia at Eurovision 2019

Slovenia was represented in Tel Aviv by the young duet of Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl, who won their national selection event EMA 2019 with their calm ballad Sebi. The country qualified to the Grand Final for the second time in a row and finished 15th with 105 points.

Who would you like to see represent Slovenia this year in Rotterdam?