Albania: RTSH releases the Festivali i Këngës 58 entries

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has released the Festivali i Këngës 58 competing entries.

The 58th edition of Festivali i Këngës is scheduled at the Congress Palace in Tirana on 19, 20 and 22 December. The 2020 Albanian Eurovision hopeful will be determined on Satuday 22 December. The winner of FiK58 will fly to Rotterdam.

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020 at FiK58. Hence Albania will be holding the the first national final of the ESC 2020 season and thus paving the road to Rotterdam for the competing nations!

RTSH has announced that two former Eurovision celebrities will be gracing the forthcoming event in Tirana: Eleni Foureira (Cyprus 2018) and Mahmood ( Italy 2019). The Albanian broadcaster has released the 20 entries competing at FiK58 on its official Youtube Channel.

The 20 FiK 58 entries

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

In 2019 Jonida Maliqi won the Albanian national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his entry Ktheju Tokes, placing 17th in the Grand Final.