Eurovision 2025: Zurich aims to host the contest

The Zurich City Parliament has passed two motions regarding its potential Eurovision 2025 candidacy, now the Zurich City Council must evaluate and examine these bids. The City of Zurich is keen to host the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Whilst Geneva and Basel have already confirmed that they will be applying to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, Zurich is working its way towards applying. Whilst Bern and Biel are considering to submit a joint bid.

The Mayor of Zurich and the City Council are backing the application plans. Zurich has two separate proposals one from the right party and other from the left party, they have to be studied and ratified by the Zurich City Council.

If Zurich bids to host the competition it would be with the iconic Hallenstadion, which can accomodate circa 12,000 spectators. Zurich has an international airport with excellent international connections, a fabulous transport network, a great hotel room capacity and the required logistics and infrastructure to host the event.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Host City submission deadline has been set at the end of June. So far Basel and Geneva have confirmed that they’ll be submitting a bid to host the competition, whilst Bern and Biel are contemplating to submit a joint bid. It more than likely that Zurich will also submit a bid in due course.

Source: SRF, Swissinfo.ch

