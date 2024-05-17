UK: Nemo, Joost Klein and Baby Lasagna enter UK Top 40

Three of this year’s Eurovision 2024 acts have entered the UK TOP 40 Charts: Nemo, Joost Klein and Baby Lasagna.
This year’s Eurovision champion Nemo has broken the code and entered the UK TOP 20 at #18, followed by Baby Lasagna (Croatia) at #36 and Joost Klein (Netherlands) at #37 who have entered the UK TOP 40.
It is the 5th consecutive year that a Eurovision winner has entered the UK Top 40, bar 2020 when the competition was cancelled:
- Duncan Laurence (Netherlands) Eurovision 2019- (#29)
- Maneskin (Italy) Eurovision 2o21 (#17)
- Kalush Orchestra (Ukraine) Eurovision 2022 (#38)
- Loreen (Sweden) Eurovision 2023 (#2)
- Nemo (Switzerland) Eurovision 2024 (#17)
Olly Alexander has re-entered the charts at #46 whilst Ireland’s Bambie Thug has entered the charts at #67.
Source: officialcharts.com
Photo credit: officialcharts.com