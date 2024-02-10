Heat 2 of Melodifestivalen 2024 is done and dusted. More songs have qualified for the Grand Final on 9 March, while others have received a second possibility to get to Stockholm. Have we already heard to the Swedish representative on home soil at Eurovision 2024?

The second set of six Swedish entrants took to the stage tonight in Gothenburg, they are:

Maria Sur – «When I’m gone» Engmans Kapell – «Norrland» Dear Sara – «The silence after you» C-Joe – «Ahumma» LIAMOO – «Dragon» Fröken Snusk – «Unga & Fria»

Two more finalists

LIAMOO won Heat 2! The the televote was revealed to determine the second qualifier:

Maria Sur – «When I’m gone» – with 94 points

Two more songs advanced to the run-off vote after Heat 5 with a second chance to qualify for the final. They are:

Dear Sara – «The silence after you» – with 61 points

– «The silence after you» – with 61 points Fröken Snusk – «Unga & Fria» – with 58 points

Host of tonight was Carina Berg.

Melodifestivalen 2024