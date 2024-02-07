UK: Olly Alexander releases a teaser of ‘Dizzy’: song release date confirmed

The 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexander, has released a snippet of his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’ and confirmed the date of the song release.

Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom with ‘Dizzy‘. The song will be premiered on 1st March. Olly has released a 20 second snippet of his Eurovision entry.

hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’ !! oh i’m so excited !!!! i love you !! https://t.co/yETPETkzHj pic.twitter.com/kWisQvv1AF — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) February 7, 2024

Olly Alexander was selected via an internal selection by the BBC in order to fly the British flag at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Source: Olly Alexander / BBC Eurovision

Photo credit: Getty Images/ BBC News